MACRENE actives High Performance Tinted Moisturizer in Medium, No Size: From top New York dermatologist Macrene Alexiades, this works-on-every-skin-tone tinted moisturizer is made with forty-five active ingredients—in other words, it’s a skin treatment you wear all day. Free of mica and talc, the silky, gorgeously natural formula is the ultimate no-makeup makeup: It smooths and perfects skin with a buildable finish that lasts beautifully and also delivers powerful actives, so your skin looks and feels amazing. Resveratrol, green tea, and pomegranate fight free radicals; research-backed peptides and hyaluronic acid plump and smooth skin; feverfew and cocoa soothe; milk thistle and phospholipids moisturize; and ginkgo biloba defends against pollution. It comes in three shades that adapt to nearly every skin tone—the secret is highest-quality reflective pigments that feel and look like your skin, only better. Unsure of your shade? Wondering what the finish is like? Send a message over to beautyconcierge@goop. com.1 fl. oz. Light: for porcelain skin tones Medium: for fair to light tan skin tones Deep: for tan to dark skin tones Caution: For external use only. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid direct contact with eyes. If irritation develops, discontinue use and consult a physician. Store in cool, dark place. No animal ingredients or testing.