You loved it, so we brought it back-cozy and soft, this fleece jacket has a cool shrunken fit inspired by old-school outdoor gear. Plus, it's lightweight enough to swap in for a sweater (which is good, because you'll never want to take this one off). 23" length (size Medium) Front snap closure Spread collar Front welt pockets Lined 100% polyester fleece Machine wash, tumble dry Imported t.b.d.