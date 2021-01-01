BRACHA High Point Necklace in Metallic Gold. BRACHA High Point Necklace in Metallic Gold. 14k gold-filled. Made in USA. Post back closure. Cubic zirconia accents. Measures approx 12 in length with a 4 extender. BCHA-WL43. N951. Starting in 2012, the sister duo Sayra and Michelle combined their different styles to create the coveted jewelry brand BRACHA. They have been published in major magazines and seen on top influencers, and their top-quality designs that don't break the bank have made them a major sought-after brand. Their commitment is to make jewelry accessible to everyone and to create styles that can be worn no matter what the current trend is. They combine top quality stones and gold-filled mixed metals to bring designs that appeal to women of all generations. Life and seasons always change, BRACHA keeps up.