A modern classic, this high polished triple cobra bracelet from Janis Savitt is perfect for making a statement. The triple cobra design showcases two high polished rhodium bracelets intertwined with a high polish gunmetal bracelet. Perfect for everyday wear! Crafted in rhodium hand-plated brass and gunmetal hand-plated brass. Each coil measures 3/8-in. wide. Inside of the bracelet measures 2-in. in diameter and 6 1/4-in. around. Stretch fit.