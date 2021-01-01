King Kooker High Pressure Adjustable Regulator and Listed Low Pressure Hose with Female Flare Swivel

Turn up the heat at your next cookout with the King Kooker® High Pressure Regulator and Low Pressure Hose. This adjustable, high pressure regulator features a Type 1 connection and listed LP hose with a female flare swivel, delivering the right amount of heat every time. FEATURES: High pressure regulator LP hose Adjustable regulator with Type 1 connection Listed LP hose with a female flare swivel 1 year manufacturer’s warranty Model #: 04502 For additional information relating to the Manufacturer's Warranty, please contact 1-800-783-3885.