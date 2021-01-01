CURREX High Profile CLEATPRO Insoles, Medium, Blue

Whether they’re for football, lacrosse, soccer or baseball, CURREX CLEATPRO™ insoles deliver ultimate comfort, amazing stability and perfect control even at your top speed. They are your final step to better footwork. Fit & Design: Designed for the athlete with a high profile arch Heel stabilizer for perfect fit, wrap & lock Bamboo mid layer for moisture wicking & charcoal to reduce odor 3D arch for anatomic support & dynamic stability Super grip anti-slip for ultimate control PORON® Heel Pro for shock absorption & cushioning PROPO+ for speed push & rapid acceleration