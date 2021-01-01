BOOST High Protein Balanced Nutritional Drink, Creamy Strawberry, 8 Ounce Bottle (Pack of 24)

(Packaging May Vary) Protein is a building block of muscle, necessary to build and repair tissue. Delicious BOOST High Protein Drink is a great source of protein your body needs to maintain muscle. Each 8 fl oz bottle gives you 20 g of the high-quality protein plus 26 vitamins & minerals that can help you be your best. BOOST High Protein Drink comes in 3 delightful flavors—Rich Chocolate, Very Vanilla and Creamy Strawberry. Suitable for people with gluten sensitivity or celiac disease. Suitable for lactose intolerance but not for individuals with galactosemia.