Stay cool showing off a retro inspired look with the NYDJ High-Rise A-Line Denim Skirt w/ Multicolor Contrast Piping in Destructed Lunar. This jean skirt is crafted with a button and zip-fly closure, classic five-pocket design, deconstruction and fading throughout for a broken-in feel and a raw unfinished hemline to give your style a vintage vibe. Pull-on design. 67% cotton, 31% polyester, 2% elastane. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Skirt Length: 18 in Waist Measurement: 28 in Product measurements were taken using size 4. Please note that measurements may vary by size.