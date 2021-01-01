High Rise Ankle With Frayed Hem - Claire - 20 - Also in: 18, 24, 14, 16, 22

The High Rise Straight delivers a sleek and modern fit throughout with smooth lines and frayed hem. Designed with you in mind, featuring a 28" inseam perfect for showcasing those new ankle sandals or sneakers. Made with an ultra soft, cotton blend fabric, The High Rise Straight delivers freedom of movement in a fabric that retains its shape - providing you with all day comfort and style in show stopping pattern that will get you noticed. Love your body. Fall in Love with the crisp, bright white of the Ankle.