Haider Ackermann - The pleated rise of Haider Ackermann's black trousers adds fullness that can be tempered with the buckled martingale-inspired belt at the seat - a demonstration of the label's idiosyncratic approach to tailoring. Crafted from fluid wool twill to a high-rise silhouette, they have legs that taper to a close fit at the ankles, then are accented by back patch pockets.