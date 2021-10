Dolce & Gabbana - Dolce & Gabbana's white trousers are crafted from intricate cordonetto lace, named after the Italian word for the French technique 'cordonnet' - when thread is used to outline and define patterns within the lace. They're crafted in Italy to a high-rise, slim-leg shape with side pockets, then half-lined with silk-blend satin. Add the matching top for the most poetic take.