Pacifica High Vibration Natural Perfume

High Vibration Natural Perfume - Pacifica Natural Origins High Vibration Spray Perfume contains notes of woody, syrupy, deeply sweet sandalwood, vetiver and high vibration white jasmine. Features For anyone looking for a natural or clean perfume Natural raw material fragrance formulated with a blend of natural and essential oils and corn grain alcohol Formulated without parabens, phthalates or propylene glycol 100% Vegan Cruelty-free This pretty bottle is made with glass - give it another life & recycle it Key Notes Woody and Syrupy Sandalwood Vetiver White Jasmine - High Vibration Natural Perfume