What it is: A high-pigment lipstick that delivers a dewy, satin finish and intense, long-lasting color. What it does: It's formulated with organic jojoba and hydrating sunflower oils to nourish and soothe your lips. How to use: Apply to bare lips. For high-impact color, apply directly from the lipstick bullet. Use the tip to create precise edges. Blot with a tissue before reapplying a second layer for bold, all-day color. For a softer,