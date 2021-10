What It Is: The best-in-class tubular mascara. Trish McEvoy's bestselling polymer-based tubular formula that volumizes and lengthens. What It Does: Wears beyond compare, putting an end to tear tracks, raccoon eyes, and streaky removal. Wraps lashes in polymer-based tubes that slide cleanly off with warm water alone. The precise volumizing brush grabs lashes from the roots to give even the shortest hairs a naturally lush look. Free Of. Phthalates, sulfates (Sls/Sles), gluten, parabens, animal byp