SPRWMN High Waist 3/4 Legging in Grey. - size M (also in L, S, XS) SPRWMN High Waist 3/4 Legging in Grey. - size M (also in L, S, XS) 100% leather. Professional leather clean only. Elasticized waistband. Raw hem. 12 at the knee narrows to 10 at the leg opening. Made in USA. SPRR-WP26. CAP002L. SPRWMN - pronounced 'superwoman' - was founded by Ambre Dahan following her discovery of a cotton-lined stretch-leather fabric on a trip to Paris. Enamored by the fabric's comfortable and flattering fit, she designed her brand's now-signature collection of leather trousers and launched Los Angeles-based SPRWMN in 2016. Each piece is handcrafted and made from high quality French hides chosen to withstand the test of time.