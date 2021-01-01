From sprwmn

SPRWMN High Waist 3/4 Legging in Grey. - size M (also in L, S, XS)

$850.00
In stock
Buy at revolve

Description

SPRWMN High Waist 3/4 Legging in Grey. - size M (also in L, S, XS) SPRWMN High Waist 3/4 Legging in Grey. - size M (also in L, S, XS) 100% leather. Professional leather clean only. Elasticized waistband. Raw hem. 12 at the knee narrows to 10 at the leg opening. Made in USA. SPRR-WP26. CAP002L. SPRWMN - pronounced 'superwoman' - was founded by Ambre Dahan following her discovery of a cotton-lined stretch-leather fabric on a trip to Paris. Enamored by the fabric's comfortable and flattering fit, she designed her brand's now-signature collection of leather trousers and launched Los Angeles-based SPRWMN in 2016. Each piece is handcrafted and made from high quality French hides chosen to withstand the test of time.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com