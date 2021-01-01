The 7 For All Mankind High-Waist Ankle Skinny in Poppy Floral is a classic high waist ankle jean made with signature stretch denim for a comfortable all-day wear. Poppy Floral is an all over floral print in a contrasting color. Five pocket styling with belt loops. Front zip fly with button-closure. Branding on back waist. 75% cotton, 13% lyocell, 9% rayon, 3% elastane. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 26 in Outseam: 37 in Inseam: 27 in Front Rise: 11 in Back Rise: 13 in Leg Opening: 10 in Product measurements were taken using size 26. Please note that measurements may vary by size.