A distressed finish plays up the lived-in appeal of cropped jeans providing optimal comfort in stretch denim enhanced with CoolMax(R) fibers. The Ab-solution design flatters with power-mesh panels to mold and hold, plus a waistband with interior control and booty-lift construction. 28 1/2" inseam; 15" leg opening; 11 1/2" front rise; 19" back rise (size 18) Zip fly with button closure Five-pocket style 69% cotton, 30% CoolMax polyester, 1%