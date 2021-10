The relaxed fit of these jeans belies the amazing power of the brand's interior tummy sculpting panel that expertly holds you in and smooths you out. 26" inseam; 13 1/2" leg opening; 9 3/4" front rise; 14" back rise Zip fly with button closure Five-pocket style 94% cotton, 4% elastomultiester, 2% spandex Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Point of View Made by the manufacturers of 7 For All Mankind(R)