Super stretchy bike shorts with functional side pockets and elastic waistband are perfect to slip into for your next workout or for completing your athleisure inspired style. - Elasticized waistband- Side slash pockets- Stretch construction- Solid color- Approx. 8.5" rise, 7" inseam (size S)- Imported Machine wash 88% polyester, 12% spandex 88% Polyester, 12% Spandex