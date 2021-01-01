ALO High-Waist Impact Leggings

Step into a state of Savasana in the sporty and athletic ALO Yoga High-Waist Impact Leggings. High-waisted leggings with breathable mesh paneling that provides stylish comfort. Airbrush fabric: â¢ Breathable stretch fabric provides a comfortable second-skin feel. â¢ Four-way stretch allows a wide range of movement and accelerated dry time. â¢ Moisture-wicking technology draws perspiration away from the body and towards the surface where it can evaporate. Wide elastic waistband provides a comfortable fit. 87% nylon, 13% spandex. Machine wash and dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 22 in Outseam: 36 in Inseam: 27 in Front Rise: 10 in Back Rise: 12 in Leg Opening: 15 in Product measurements were taken using size SM, inseam 27. Please note that measurements may vary by size.