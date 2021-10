Effortless jeans are cut from a cotton blend with enhanced stretch (so enhanced that one pair can stretch across three sizes) that easily recovers its shape. This pull-on pair boasts a slim, bootcut fit and the brand's signature Lift Tuck(R) hidden front panel to smooth and support your curves. 90% cotton, 6% elastomultiester, 4% Lycra(R) spandex Machine wash, line dry Imported