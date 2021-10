Madewell's high-rise skinny jeans are reengineered for those with an hourglass shape. The result? A narrower waist with a contoured band, a longer rise (for a rounder booty) and a little extra room at the hips and thighs. And, bonus, this pair is made of stretch denim woven with a touch of Tencel(R) lyocell for a supersoft, supercomfy feel. 27 1/2" inseam; 12" leg opening; 13" front rise; 21" back rise (size 18W) Zip fly with button closure