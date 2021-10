Balenciaga uses fashion trickery on comfortable stretch leggings that are cleverly printed to look like perfectly faded denim skinnies with 3D creases. 28 1/2" inseam; 11" leg opening; 11" front rise; 14" back rise (size Medium) Zip fly with button closure Five-pocket style 78% polyamide, 22% elastane Dry clean or hand wash, dry flat Made in Italy Women's Designer Clothing