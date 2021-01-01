PatBO High-Waisted Bikini Bottoms By PatBO in Assorted Size M

About PatBO Born and raised in Brazil, Patricia Bonaldi opened a well-curated, eponymously named store in her hometown Uberlandia. After receiving numerous requests for custom gowns, Patricia not only launched her own label, but established an atelier to teach and employ hundreds of local men and women. Today, PatBO remains true to the aesthetic that first earned the brand notoriety topping bold textures and colors with intricate embroidery and beading done meticulously by hand, for enviable apparel and swimwear.