High Waisted Brief

MeMoi SlimMe Seamless Hi Waist Control Brief Panty (MSM-101). Trim down your mid-section and backside with these comfortable high waist shaping briefs! Made of nylon and spandex. Targets your tummy, waist, lower back, hips and rear. Wide two-ply shaping band at waist helps firm and smooth your tummy, love handles, and lower back. Shaping properties also help lift your rear. Covered elastic at leg openings for fit. Sleek, seamless knit surface - clothes do not stick. High rise. Full rear coverage. Wicks to disperse moisture for a dry, cool feel. Embossed logo at front right of waist. Tagless. Crotch has a rib-knit construction for fit and coverage.