Carpenter pants from BDG cut in a high-rise silhouette with a relaxed fit through the hips and straight leg. Trouser silhouette is topped with pockets at the hips and back. Finished with a zipper fly. Content + Care. 100% Cotton Machine wash Imported Size + Fit. Item shown is size 28 Measurements taken from size 28 Waist: 30" Rise: 12.25" Inseam: 27" Leg opening: 17"