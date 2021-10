Crafted from our luxe stretch-fit seamless fabric, these high-cut bikini bottoms are finished with an o-ring detail at the hip. Out From Under for Urban Outfitters. Please note our Seamless Swim styles are designed for sun and saltwater, and color may fade if exposed to chlorine. Content + Care. 94% Nylon, 6% spandex Avoid contact with chlorine Hand wash Imported Size + Fit. Item shown is size small