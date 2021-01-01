BDG High-Waisted Slim Straight Jean - Ripped Light Wash

A classic slim, straight-leg jean from BDG. Built from our new heavyweight rigid denim that softens more and more over time for a custom fit. Sits at the natural waist and is slim through the hip, thigh and straight leg. Ripped at the legs for a grungey style we love with 5 pockets and button fly. Content + Care. 100% Cotton Machine wash Imported Size + Fit. High rise Straight leg Ankle length Model is 5'9" and wearing size 28 Measurements taken from size 26 Waist: 27.5" Rise: 11" Inseam: 27.5" Leg opening: 13.5"