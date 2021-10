Our commitment to Breast Cancer awareness: if you purchase this style in any shade of pink, we'll donate $10 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Learn more. From Carbon38 x EleVen by Venus Williams, the High Waisted Split Leg 7/8 Legging is an essential active style featuring a high rise fit that stabilizes your core. Seams at the front give them a structured look that's finished off with a split at the ankles.