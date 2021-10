Workwear that can double for loungewear? Count us in. This slimming flare ankle pant offers a waist-enhancing high rise fit and supersoft, double knit fabric to keep you comfortable all-day long. Slip them on any day of the week. Clearance Women's Pants, Color: Brown, Size: XXS, Flare HR GLAM SKINNY FLARE ANKLE:PITCH BLACK:XXS.