Same perfect fit. New name. The Legging is now the Skinny. This beautiful dark ripped jean in an easy pull-on design promises a cool and contemporary look thanks to so-soft knit fabric and a flattering fit. Women's Jeans, Color: Blue, Size: L long, Skinny EX- HR KNIT PULL ON SKINNY IDALIA D:DARK DENIM 29:XS SHORT (0000,000,00).