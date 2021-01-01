adidas Originals High-waisted Tights

The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent recycled content. These adidas Originals HW Tights can be paired with anything to make a comfortable and stylish look that is almost as versatile as you are. High-rise tights have an interlocking knit construction and a slim, body hugging fit that moves with you. An elastic waistband helps give you a snug fit. Sports screen printed adidas Trefoil logos on the left hip and on the back of both of the calves. 79% recycled polyester, 21% elastane. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported.