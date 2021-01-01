Profusion Cosmetics Highlight & Contour 6 Color Palette

Profusion Cosmetics strives for on-trend color, accessible style, and professional quality palettes designed to cultivate creativity among the next generation of makeup enthusiasts. We believe an atmosphere of positivity, vibrancy, and unpretentious attitudes are key for innovation and growth. We encourage our users to have fun with color and to rock their confidence in style. Profusion’'s approach to beauty is limitless and we believe in allowing everyone to create magic with makeup. Profusion Cosmetics is passionate about progression in the beauty industry and is proudly cruelty-free. Highlight & Contour I Buildable and blendable contour shades are perfect to chisel and define your natural features. Read more 1.Apply LIGHT SCULPT to the hollows of cheeks and blend upwards towards the hairline. 2. Sweep your desired highlight powder to the tops of the cheekbones, the bridge of the nose, the center of the chin, and the cupid's bow. Creates a perfect lit-from-within complexion. Get ready to shake and glow, wherever you go!