Chella Highlighter Pencil in Cinnamon, 0.05 oz

The Chella Highlighter Pencil brightens and visibly lifts eyes after a light application blended on the brow bone and on under eye dark circles This multi-purpose item works as a highlighter, concealer and under eye liner that has a creamy, never-creasing consistency and is truly blendable Pro Tip: open up the eye area by applying the Chella Highlighter Pencil to the water line and inner corners of the eyes Chella believes in women's empowerment - they want women to be confident, beautiful, and powerful and are all about supporting their dreams, aspirations, and transformations All Chella products are cruelty free, and paraben free, many products are vegan