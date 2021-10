Bobbi Brown's 'Highlighting Powder' was used to give the models on Ulla Johnson's Spring '19 runway a fresh, dewy glow. Formulated with finely milled light-reflecting pearl pigments, this 'Pink Glow' formula goes on evenly without caking and imparts a shimmering pink hue. - Housed in a sleek mirrored compact for on the go touch-ups - Free from parabens, phthalates, sulfates and sulfites