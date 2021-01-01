The Teva Highside Mid is perfect for striding through the season in style, they're comfortable and versatile enough to go with any number of outfit options. Pull tab for easy on/off access. Foam padding placed around your ankle collar under the tongue for an incredibly comfortable fit feel. Traditional lace closure for a secure fit. Generously cushioned footbed for all day comfort. Athletic lightweight flexible midsole with impact cushioning protection. Unique outsole design saves on weight. Leather and textile upper. Textile lining and insole. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 13 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.