Take on those long work days with the superior comfort and long-lasting durability of the Timberland PRO Hightower 6 Soft Toe WP work boot! Style number: A1RUJ214 (Turkish Coffee). Soft toe work boot is shaped on woman's last to better fit the contours of a women's foot. Premium full grain waterproof leather upper. Waterproof membrane delivers maximum waterproof protection and blood-borne pathogen resistance. Cement construction. Traditional lace-up system with cast-metal hardware for a secure fit. Breathable mesh lining. Fiberglass shank for structural support. Cushioned PU footbed with dynamic arch support features Anti-Fatigue TechnologyÂ® designed with shock-absorbing, geometrical technology that returns energy back to the foot to deliver all-day support and comfort. Non-marking all-weather TPU (thermoplastic urethane) outsole is slip, oil and heat resistant to 248Â°F/120ÂºC. Soft toe meets ASTM F2892-11 electrical hazard standards to provide secondary underfoot protection against the hazards of stepping on live electrical circuits, electrically energized conductors, parts, or apparatus. Oil and slip-resistant, non-marking rubber outsoles are tested to ASTM F2913-2019 Non-Slip Testing Standards. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 4 oz Shaft: 6 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.