Hiking and Miniature American Shepherd Kinda Day Premium T-Shirt

Stay trendy with the Aussie design of our Hike themed layout - definitely a conversation starter! Great for Dog Owner fans, this Austrian Shepherd trend assures style & function. Enjoy more than 10326600063 ways to use this vintage Puppy themed graphic. Follow the trend of this Climbing inspired look your Dog Parent addicts will surely love. Perfect for Doggo everyday style! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.