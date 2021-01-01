Hiking and Rottweilers Kinda Day Dog Lover Rottweiler Lover Premium T-Shirt

Stay trendy with the Dog Parent design of our Rott themed layout - definitely a conversation starter! Great for Hike fans, this Animal Lover trend assures style & function. Enjoy more than 10327000018 ways to use this vintage Pet Lover themed graphic. Follow the trend of this Dog Breed inspired look your Climbing addicts will surely love. Perfect for Wildlife everyday style! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.