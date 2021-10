After hiking a beer that gönn ich mir - a great motif for anyone who likes hiking, mountaineering and the panorama with beer in the mountains. Are you a passionate hiker, mountaineer and beer lover? This is your funny hiking saying! Great hiking and beer outdoor outfit for the next trip to the mountains and nature. Fun gift idea for men who like to drink beer in the mountain leisure time after the hike. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem