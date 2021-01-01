Hilarious Funny 50th Celebrations Sarcasm Celebrate Party Tote Bag

Looking for a nice design to show while organizing, celebrating birthdays? Whether you're a celebrator, events organizer, this type of show can give more courage doing all your activity and hobbies! Ideal for everyone that is into partying & gathering! This apparel makes an awesome present to your mom, dad, uncle, auntie, sis, brother, mama, papa, bestfriend and family who loves reunions, homecomings and get togethers! Give this on their anniversary, Christmas, thanksgiving, occasion, any special day! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.