Cropped tapered pants with a lustrous front and contrasting opaque back. Banded elasticized waist Side seam pockets Pull-on style 70% acetate/30% viscose Dry clean Made in Italy of Imported fabric SIZE & FIT Rise, about 10.75" Inseam, about 27.5" Leg opening, about 12" Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4. Designer Lifestyle - Piazza Sempione > Piazza Sempione > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Piazza Sempione. Color: Camel. Size: 8.