Hilary Sheath Dress In Herringbone Mykonos Blue - M - Also in: XL, L, S, XS

Hey Hilary! Our brand new silhouette is your secret weapon in the layering game. Style with a blazer for the office or turtleneck underneath for a more casual look. Party ready but still work appropriate you will be able to mark off your checklist for the day with ease, comfort, and style. Leota\'s Essential Jersey is the ultimate easy-wear, easy-care fabric with the perfect blend of fit, comfort, and stretch. Our signature fabric is refreshingly lightweight, yet so smoothing and flattering. Did we mention washing machine-friendly? This breathable jersey is both wrinkle-free and worry-free, so you always look polished and put-together, no matter what your day brings.