Hilo Meadow Lunch

This is the Vera Bradley Lunch Sack in the Hilo Meadow pattern. You've been thinking about what you packed for lunch since breakfast; keep the dream alive and your food intact with this retro inspired Lunch Sack! Generously sized with insulated wipe clean vinyl exterior, and leak resistant vinyl liner. Features wipeable lining and velcro closure. Folds flat for easy storage. Signature detail on flap. Pattern placement will vary making each bag unique. Click "Mimi's Gift Gallery" to find other bags and accessories in the Hilo Meadow pattern. Dimensions: 8" wide x 9" high x 5" deep; 2" handle drop.