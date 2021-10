With leather and engineered knit uppers, the UGG Himari slip-on sneaker offers a casual-chic aesthetic. Features elastic goring, a rear pull-tab with canvas and synthetic linings. Foam cushioned footbed and an EVA midsole. Responsive molded rubber outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 10 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.