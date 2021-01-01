Hindu Goddess Durga, jai mata di, Colorful art of durga maa Tote Bag

Durga in Hinduism, a principal form of the Goddess, also known as Devi and Shakti.She is the Mother Goddess; Goddess of Preservation, Power, Energy, Strength and Protection.Jai mata di. The devotees worship Durga to gain positive energy, to cleanse their mind so as to attain purity and salvation.Jai mata ki. Great item for Dusshera, dushera, diwali and durga puja. Dussehra, Bijaya Dashami, Vijaya Dashami festival 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.