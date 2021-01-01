Hindustanisakhisaheli: Healthy and easy step-by-step recipes with photos 20 Best Non vegetarian Indian Recipes: Aparna Nayak Author

Namaste!!Jaisa ki kehtey hai na DIL ka rasta sidhey pet se Jata hai~ The Way to Someone's Heart is Through Their StomachThere is no love sincerer than the love of food-George Bernard.I belongs to a traditional Indian family. Since,my childhood I have been brought up in an environment where food always comes first and cooking from scratch(fresh ingredients) was our daily life routine.Through this blog, I want to share my learning which was given to me by my mom & family during my upbringing.This recipe book is an attempt to share my passion with others and learn something new in the process of sharing it. I hope you like this book with many authentic Indian recipes. This is an honest attempt to popularize not only Indian cuisine but also other world's cuisines by the easiest means for all food lovers.You don't have to cook fancy or complicated masterpieces-just good food from fresh ingredients-Julia Child Enjoy!!!