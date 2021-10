A classic hip hop design with an classic school feel, true to the motto we are bringing hip hop back for retro lovers rapper, DJ, woman, boy and girl, kids men rap graphic retro art print a classic hip hop swag top urban style perfect Hip Hop Beats Music Design Rap 90s as casual and fashion streetwear for your outfit Show your passion for men with this garment and revive the old days of hip-hop and rap from the 90s. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem