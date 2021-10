Hippie American Shorthair Love Peace Sign 70s Hippie Cat Premium T-Shirt

Cute Hippie American Shorthair for animal lovers who love these cute cats. Features a cute American Shorthair with a hippie bandana and love peace sunglasses. Support peace, harmony, and kindness! The groovy retro vibes of the 60's 70's are on this American Shorthair peace symbol animal. This cute hippie American Shorthair represents love peace kindness and making a positive change in the world. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.