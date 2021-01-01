Hippie Pig Love Peace Sign 70s Hippie Domestic Pig Premium T-Shirt

Cute Hippie Pig for animal lovers who love these cute suids. Features a cute Pig with a hippie bandana and love peace sunglasses. Support peace, harmony, and kindness! The groovy retro vibes of the 60's 70's are on this Pig peace symbol animal. This cute hippie Pig represents love peace kindness and making a positive change in the world. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.